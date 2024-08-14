Assam: Wild Elephant Found Dead in Digboi

Digboi: Once again, an elephant has been found dead in the state of Assam. Although the cause of death is not known yet, locals have suspected that the elephant died of electrocution.

The death of a wild elephant has sparked a sensation in the Haldhibari locality of Digboi. The elephant is expected to have ventured out of the Upper Dihing forest area. Locals have suspected that the animal could have died because of an electric shock after coming in contact with high-tension cables. It has also been speculated that this incident could have been the act of miscreants. Forest department officials in Digboi have initiated an investigation into the incident and the truth behind the animal’s death is expected to be revealed by this investigation.

Recently, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had revealed the number of human casualties due to elephant attacks as well as elephant deaths due to various reasons like train hits, electrocution, poaching, and poisoning in Assam over the past five years. The Ministry had also outlined the measures adopted by the state to reduce human-elephant conflict (HEC).

HEC has assumed significant proportions in the state, resulting in the loss of lives of both humans and elephants. Factors like shrinking elephant habitats, a lack of sufficient food in forest areas, and the depredation of forest cover by humans are causing conflict between humans and pachyderms. Elephants venture near human settlements in search of food and destroy crops and houses in the process. To defend their crops, houses, and lives, humans resort to inhuman means like putting up electric fences and high-voltage power lines to deter the elephants. This results in the unfortunate deaths of elephants. In 2023–24 alone, a total of 11 elephants were killed in Assam by electrocution, and many are considered to be intentional due to the high voltage used in electric fences, although some deaths were caused by neglect.