All Assam MLAs Pledge One Month’s Salary for Flood Relief

Guwahati: Today, members of the Assam Legislative Assembly have pledged to donate one month's salary towards flood relief, with legislators cutting across party lines extending support to people affected by the devastating floods across the state.

The decision, received backing from both the ruling alliance and the Opposition. TMC MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed confirmed that his party's legislator would contribute one month's salary. Legislators from the AIUDF also pledged their salaries, while noting that party president Badruddin Ajmal had already donated Rs 2 crore towards relief efforts. The AIUDF further announced an additional contribution of Rs 2 lakh for flood relief.

The collective commitment comes as Assam continues to battle widespread flood damage, particularly in Upper Assam. Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a statewide fundraising campaign among its workers to support relief and rehabilitation measures.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the party plans to distribute clothes to 2 lakh women and two lakh children in the worst-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat. He estimated the initiative would cost around Rs 12 crore and appealed to BJP workers and supporters to contribute. According to the Chief Minister, donations of up to Rs 2,000 may be handed over to local BJP MLAs, while higher contributions should be deposited into the Assam BJP's designated bank account.

In a further relief measure, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika announced that the state government would distribute paddy seeds and seedlings free of cost to flood-affected farmers in Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo within the next four to five days. He added that he would personally oversee the distribution process.

AIUDF president and former Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal announced a personal contribution of Rs 2 crore after visiting flood-hit areas in Charaideo and Sivasagar. He also urged the Central Government to sanction a special relief package of Rs 10,000 crore for Assam, saying the scale of devastation demanded long-term rehabilitation and a coordinated humanitarian response.