PM Jan Dhan Yojana Completes 12 Years And It Sees Rise In Deposits To Rs 3.17 Lakh Crore

Guwahati: The Deposits in bank accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) have increased 12.8-fold to Rs 3.17 lakh crore over the past 12 years, indicating greater participation in the formal banking system and stronger saving habits among beneficiaries, according to the Ministry of Finance.

As of August, a total of 59.09 crore PMJDY accounts were active, with aggregate deposits of Rs 3,16,514 crore. The average deposit per account stood at Rs 5,356, representing a 3.4-fold increase over the past 12 years.

The Finance Ministry said the growth in deposits reflected increased account usage and deeper financial participation among beneficiaries.

Launched on 28th August , 2014, PMJDY has also expanded banking access among women and people in rural and semi-urban areas. Women account holders number 32.92 crore, accounting for 55.7 per cent of the total, while 45.95 crore accounts, or 77.8 per cent, are located in rural and semi-urban areas.

The scheme has further expanded digital banking access, with 41.29 crore RuPay debit cards issued to beneficiaries, enabling convenient and secure transactions.