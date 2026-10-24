Assam: Purabi Roy Appointed as BJP Mahila Morcha President

Guwahati: Purabi Roy has been appointed as the new president of the Assam Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam. The appointment was announced by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, who named Roy to lead the organisation’s women’s wing in the state.

As Mahila Morcha president, Roy will oversee the organisation’s activities across Assam, with a focus on strengthening its outreach and mobilisation among women and supporting the party’s organisational programmes.

After the announcement, Roy received congratulations and best wishes from party leaders, who expressed confidence in her ability to lead the organisation. In a congratulatory message, a party leader wished Roy success in her new role, highlighting her organisational experience and expressing confidence that the Mahila Morcha would reach new heights under her leadership.

The message also acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, expressing hope that their guidance would help strengthen the organisation.

The Assam Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha plays a key role in the party’s outreach to women, grassroots mobilisation and implementation of organisational activities across the state. Roy’s appointment is expected to provide fresh direction to the organisation as it continues its political and social outreach among women in Assam.