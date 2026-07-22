Assam Allocates Rs 100 Crore to Boost Aerospace Manufacturing in 2026 Budget

Guwahati: Assam is taking a major step towards becoming a regional aviation hub, with the state government allocating Rs 100 crore in the Assam Budget 2026 to develop an aerospace components manufacturing ecosystem.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update on X, stating that the government is taking concrete steps to establish Assam as a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub in the region. The plan leverages the state’s geographical advantage and strong policy support.

The fund will help create infrastructure for aerospace component manufacturing, strengthen local supply chains, and support maintenance-related services and ancillary industries under the Assam MRO Policy, 2025.

According to the Chief Minister, the initiative is aimed at positioning Assam as a preferred destination for aerospace manufacturing while creating new opportunities for investment, industrial growth, and employment in the aviation and defence sectors.