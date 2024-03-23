Assam: Assam Shines Bright at Northeast Games 2024

Assam: The Assam athletes known for their powerpacked performance once again showcased their sporting power at the recently held Northeast Games 2024 in Nagaland this claiming their position in the regional arena. With greater success in various disciplines, the Assam team has registered an impressive collection of medals, cementing its reputation as a formidable force in sports.

Assam's performance excelled in sports, claiming its all 13 medals that includes 5 golds. In the initial round, Ritumoni Swargiari won gold in the men’s individual, while the compound team men’s gold went to Arun Boro, Ritumoni Swargiari, Rajesh Narzari and Monoranjan Boro.

In the men’s long jump, Probal Konwar successfully won the gold medal. The Assam wrestlers performed well, with female wrestlers Sujuma Boro and Swarasati Boro winning gold medals in their respective categories.

Besides the fact that badminton and taekwondo proved to be fruitful avenues for Assam, as Santipriya Hazarika and the taekwondo team bagged the gold medals. Not to be outdone, the Assam men’s volleyball team displayed determination and skill, winning bronze after a tough battle with Nagaland team because they continues to shine brightly on the regional stage. With their landslide victory in the North East Games 2024, Assam reaffirms its status as a superpower in the Indian sports arena.