Assam Attracts ₹5 Lakh Crore Investment Interest, Signals Economic Momentum

Guwahati: Assam has received investment proposals worth more than ₹5 lakh crore over the past decade, underscoring the state's emergence as a major investment destination in India, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said during a pre-Budget consultation meeting in Guwahati.

The consultation, organised by the Assam BJP, brought together economists, academics, entrepreneurs, industry leaders and representatives from various sectors to discuss priorities for the forthcoming state Budget. Mallabaruah highlighted the state's economic transformation, attributing the surge in investment interest to sustained policy reforms, infrastructure development and an improving business environment.

He noted that Assam has increasingly positioned itself as a gateway to the North East and South-East Asia, attracting attention from investors across multiple sectors. The discussions focused on gathering recommendations to shape a growth-oriented Budget that supports employment generation, industrial expansion and inclusive development.

Party leaders also emphasised that the volume of investment proposals reflects growing confidence in Assam's economic potential. Recent investment commitments from initiatives like the Advantage Assam summit reinforce expectations for long-term industrial growth in the state.

The state government is expected to incorporate stakeholder feedback from the consultation process into its next Budget, with a focus on sustaining investment-led growth and creating new economic opportunities.