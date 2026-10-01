Assam: Government to Release Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu Funds on 12th October

Guwahati: The Assam government will release financial assistance under the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni and Nijut Babu Aasoni schemes on 12th October, with the payments being described as a festival gift for students across the state.

Under Nijut Moina, 2,48,263 female students enrolled in higher education will benefit during the current academic year. Undergraduate students will receive Rs 1,250 per month, while postgraduate and B.Ed students will receive Rs 2,500 per month. The scheme is aimed at encouraging girls to continue their education and increase female enrolment in higher education.

At the secondary level, students of 11TH AND 12TH standard will receive Rs 800 per month from October for a maximum of 10 months. The assistance is part of the state’s efforts to support students and reduce dropouts.

Meanwhile, under the Nijut Babu Aasoni, 1,02,501 male students will receive financial assistance. Undergraduate students will get Rs 1,000 per month, while postgraduate students will receive Rs 2,000 per month. The scheme provides financial support to eligible male students pursuing higher education.

The announcement comes alongside the Assam government’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, launched today, to take public services closer to citizens. Special camps are being organised across the state to facilitate enrolment in welfare schemes, address grievances and provide health and other essential services.