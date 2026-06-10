Assam Launches Transport Facility for Tea Garden Students to Improve School Access

Guwahati: The Assam government has introduced a dedicated transport and escort facility for students living in tea garden areas, aiming to ensure uninterrupted access to education and tackle long-standing connectivity challenges.

Announcing the initiative on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the scheme would help remove barriers that often prevent children from attending school regularly. He described the programme as a significant step towards strengthening educational opportunities in tea garden communities, where many students face difficulties travelling to and from schools.

“This is a very important initiative we’ve undertaken for our children in tea garden areas. The transport and escort facility will ensure that they have no hindrance in pursuing their studies,” Sarma said in a post on social media platform X.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that the programme is being implemented under Samagra Shiksha Assam and is designed to ensure that no child is deprived of education because of transportation-related issues.

Officials said the initiative would particularly benefit students residing in remote tea garden regions, where limited transport options and long distances often contribute to absenteeism and school dropouts. The government hopes the measure will improve attendance rates and create a more inclusive learning environment for children across Assam’s tea-growing belt.