Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme Launched in Dima Hasao by Debolal Gorlosa and Nandita Gorlosa

Haflong: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member, Debolal Gorlosa along with Minister for Power, Corporation etc, Nandita Gorlosa in presence of District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das and DHAC Executive Member Rupali Langthasa launched the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme, 2024 ceremonially at the Haflong Government College auditorium on Thursday.

CEM Debolal Gorlosa, in his speech said, “This initiative by the state government aims at promoting higher education among young girls and preventing child marriage. Monthly financial grants amounting to Rupees 1000 will be given to girl students”. He advised all the students to cautiously fill the forms without any error so that when the amount is credited by 10th of every month, the students are benefitted without any problems.

Explaining the procedure for application of MMNM, Minister Nandita Gorlosa, said that under the Nijut Moina Scheme 2024, financial assistance is provided monthly to encourage girls to continue their studies without facing any financial burden. This scheme is intended to fight against child marriage.

The programme started with a welcome speech by Dima Hasao District Commissioner, Simanta Kumar Das, ACS. Others present were Principal of Haflong Government College, Dr. Sarbojit Thaosen and former Principal Madhumita Daulagupu. Other guests present were students and teaching faculties mostly of Haflong Government College.

The launching programme was held at different schools and colleges in Dima Hasao apart from the central programme held at the Haflong Government College auditorium.

