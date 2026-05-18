Assam BJP MLA Raises Concerns Over Loudspeaker Use During Azaan in Guwahati

Amid the ongoing debate over the use of loudspeakers during religious prayers, BJP MLA Diganta Kalita on Monday raised concerns over the use of loudspeakers for Azaan near the Assam Legislative Assembly complex in Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters, Kalita said he has been residing near the Assembly premises for the last five years and regularly hears the Azaan being recited five times a day. While clarifying that he has no objection to the Islamic call to prayer, the MLA questioned the necessity of using loudspeakers for the practice.

“I have no objection to the Azaan itself; people are free to perform the Azaan five times daily, as it is a necessary practice for Muslims, just as we Hindus have our own rituals. However, why must it be done using loudspeakers?” he said.

Kalita further stated that he intends to examine the issue legally to determine whether there are any judicial directives regarding the use of loudspeakers for religious purposes. He added that he would also consult legal experts on the matter.

The BJP legislator’s remarks have once again brought the issue of loudspeaker use during religious practices into focus, a subject that has sparked debates in different parts of the country in recent years.