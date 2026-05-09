16th Assam Assembly Welcomes Five New Women Legislators

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Five new women's faces have made it to the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly, four from the ruling coalition and one from the Congress.

As many as 59 female candidates contested the state assembly election this year. Seven of the women candidates who came out winners are Ajanta Neog of the BJP from the Golaghat LAC, Diptimayee Choudhury of the AGP from the Bongaigaon LAC, Rupali Langthasa of the BJP from the Haflong LAC, Niso Terangpi of the BJP from the Diphu LAC, Nilima Devi of the BJP from the Mangaldai LAC, SewIi Mohilary of the BPF from the Kokrajhar LAC, and Baby Begum of the Congress from the Dhubri LAC.

New among them are Rupali Langthasa, Niso Terangpi, Nilima Devi, SewIi Mohilary, and Baby Begum. Baby Begum from the Dhubri LAC is the only female MLA from the Congress. While Rupali Langthasa defeated her nearest rival Daniel Langthasa of the NPP by a margin of 50,306 votes in the Haflong LAC, Niso Terangpi defeated Independent candidate JI Kathar by a margin of 49,740 votes in the Diphu LAC, Nilima Devi defeated Rijumoni Talukdar of the Congress by a margin of 23,936 votes in the Mangaldai LAC, SewIi Mohilary defeated Lawrence Islary of the UPPL by a margin of 39,633 votes in the Kokrajhar LAC, and Baby Begum defeated Nazrul Hoque of the AIUDF by a margin of 68,661 votes in the Dhubri LAC. Among the other two female MLAs, Ajanta Neog of the BJP is one of the senior MLAs in the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. Diptimayee Choudhury of the AGP first made it to the Assam Assembly through a bye-election in 2024 from the Bongaigaon LAC.

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