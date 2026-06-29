Assam Botany Students Record First Discovery of Salvia misella in Northeast India

Guwahati: In a significant milestone for botanical research, a group of botany students from Kaliabor College in Assam have recorded the first-ever sighting of Salvia misella, a rare plant species, in Northeast India.

The botanical breakthrough occurred during a routine field exploration conducted by the students in the Kaliabor region. While surveying local flora, the team noticed an unfamiliar plant specimen exhibiting distinct blue flowers. Intrigued by its unique characteristics, the students collected samples for rigorous scientific analysis under the guidance of their institutional faculty.

Subsequent taxonomic examinations and comparative studies confirmed the plant as Salvia misella, a species predominantly native to tropical America and previously unrecorded within the diverse ecosystems of the Northeast region. The unexpected presence of this exotic species in Assam has sparked immense interest among environmentalists and botanists regarding how the plant was introduced and how it has adapted to the local climate.

The department faculty highly commended the students' keen observational skills, emphasising that this documentation adds a valuable new entry to the region's existing floral database. Researchers now plan to conduct extensive ecological surveys to determine the distribution and population density of Salvia misella across the state.