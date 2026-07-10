Assam Budget 2026–27 Boosts Connectivity with Rs 55,000 Crore Infrastructure Push

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Government has announced an ambitious roadmap to strengthen the state's transport and connectivity network in the Assam Budget 2026–27, presented in the State Assembly at Dispur. The budget outlines infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 55,000 crore, aimed at improving road, rail, bridge and air connectivity across the state.

Among the key announcements is the Majuli–Jorhat Bridge, which is targeted for completion by December 2027, providing a major connectivity boost to the river island district. The government also announced that a new Barak Bridge at Gandhighat has been sanctioned under the Setu Bandhan scheme.

The budget reiterates the government's long-term vision of ensuring a Brahmaputra bridge for every district, further strengthening regional connectivity.

In the railway sector, the government has proposed an investment of Rs 1,084 crore for the Langkula–Umrangso broad gauge rail line, which is expected to improve transport links in the hill districts.

The budget also highlights progress on the proposed Greenfield Airport at Doloo in Silchar, with an estimated project cost of Rs 2,134 crore, being developed in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Additionally, the government has announced the phased expansion of Rupsi Airport to enhance regional air connectivity and support economic growth across western Assam.