Assam Cabinet Approves State Capital Region in Dibrugarh, Allocates Rs500 Crore for Development

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved the creation of a State Capital Region (SCR) in the town of Dibrugarh and a dedicated development authority to manage the planned expansion of the state's second capital.

The decision was taken during the first Cabinet meeting held after the expansion of the ministry led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on 5th June.

According to the Cabinet decision proposes that the proposed State Capital Region will cover the areas which are within 20 kilometres away from the Dibrugarh Capital Complex. The Government of Assam has approved the establishment of the State Capital Region Development Authority, Dibrugarh (SCRDA-D) to guide and control the development process inside the region.

The authority will develop regional and sectoral development plans, define growth corridors and plan for future urban expansion to be associated with the development of the second capital region.

The MLA of Dibrugarh will be the ex-officio Chairman of the authority, and will hold the post of Cabinet rank.

The state government has set aside Rs 500crore for the next five years to fast-track the infrastructure development, along with current development projects in the region.

The project is designed to make planned urban growth, improve infrastructure and assist Dibrugarh in its growing administrative status as the second capital of the state of Assam.