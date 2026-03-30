Assam bureaucrat Padmapani Bora bags top documentary honour in Kolkata

Guwahati: In a significant recognition for Assam’s creative fraternity, senior bureaucrat and filmmaker Padmapani Bora has won the Best Documentary Award at the 11th Bengal International Short Film Festival for his film The Battle of Kamrup.
The 31-minute documentary, produced in 2025, received the honour at the festival held at Nandan in Kolkata, with the jury appreciating its strong narrative and cinematic presentation.
The award was presented by the Bengal Film and Television Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the annual festival featuring short films and documentaries from across the country.
According to the official citation, The Battle of Kamrup secured the top spot in the documentary category.
The jury panel included Dr Reshmi Naskar, Indrani Chakraborti and Mohammad Nurullah.
Currently serving as Commissioner and Secretary of Information and Public Relations (IPR) and Managing Director of Assam Tourism, Bora’s achievement underlines the emerging blend of public service and creative pursuit.
The documentary is being viewed as an important effort to bring Assam’s historical and cultural narratives to a wider national audience.