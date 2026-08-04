Assam Cab Drivers Stage Protest Against Ethanol-Blended Petrol in Chachal

Guwahati: Today, members of the Assam State Cab Drivers' Association staged a protest march at Chachal in Guwahati, voicing their opposition to the use of ethanol-blended petrol and demanding government intervention.

A large number of cab drivers gathered at the protest site, alleging that ethanol-mixed fuel has adversely affected the performance and maintenance of their vehicles. The protesters claimed that the fuel blend has led to increased repair costs, reduced engine efficiency and added financial pressure on drivers who rely on their vehicles for their livelihood.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the demonstrators urged the government to review its fuel policy and address the concerns of commercial vehicle operators. They also called for consultations with stakeholders before implementing measures that directly affect the transport sector.It demanded a scientific assessment of the impact of ethanol-blended petrol on commercial vehicles and appropriate measures to safeguard the interests of drivers.