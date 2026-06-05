Assam Cabinet: 12 Ministers Sworn In at Grand Ceremony in Guwahati

Guwahati: A grand swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted members of the Assam Council of Ministers took place at Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Khanapara, Guwahati on Friday.

The ceremony started at 12:45 PM with the National Anthem followed by playing of the Assam State Anthem in the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma the senior government officials, political leaders and other distinguished guest

Twelve Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly took the oath of office as Cabinet Ministers in the Government of Assam. The ministers sworn in were as follow

Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary , Jayanta Malla Baruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Dr. Ranoj Pegu and Susanta Borgohain.

Moreover four more new faces have joined the ministry, those are BJP legislators Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Nilima Devi, Sushanta Borgohain and former Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary. Senior AGP leader Keshab Mahanta is also being inducted.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered in a solemn atmosphere, reflecting the government's commitment to strengthening governance and accelerating the state's development agenda. The event witnessed the presence of several prominent leaders and dignitaries from across Assam.

The induction of the new ministers is expected to further enhance working of the state government and help to put in place important developmental programmes in various sectors.

The ceremony was successfully completed as all twelve ministers had taken their oaths by 1:15 PM. The event ended with congratulatory exchanges between the leaders and well-wishing guests as the newly sworn-in ministers were set to take their oaths as ministers within the Assam government.

The cabinet expansion is being seen as an important measure in the State's continued march towards inclusive growth and effective governance.