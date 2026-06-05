Gajraj Corps, Gauhati University Join Hands to Strengthen Army–Academia Collaboration

Guwahati: In a significant step towards strengthening Army–Academia relations, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps, accompanied by a team of officers, conducted an interactive session with the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, and other distinguished faculty members on Thursday, 4th June.

The meeting was attended by several eminent academicians such as, Professor Akhil Ranjan Datta, Professor Chandana Sharma, Professor Poully Vauquline, Dr. Vikash Tripathi, Dr. Sameer Sarkar and other guest faculties.

The sessions emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration between the Indian Army and academic institutions.The discussions highlighted the need to promote strategic awareness and critical thinking among the students and build understanding of the rich socio-cultural environment of the North East Region of the country through collaboration between Indian Army and academic institutions. Special emphasis was placed on encouraging young people, especially women to consider pursuing rewarding career opportunities in the Armed Forces.

The participants also discussed ways to enhance Army Academia Community relationships through experiential learning programs. A set of activities has been suggested that involves visits to frontier areas for learning and engaging with Army personnel in challenging operational scenarios. These courses are designed to give students a first-hand look at national security matters, border management and the special socio-cultural dynamics of the region.

The cooperation is intended to foster leadership, expand world views and encourage more youth to become involved in the development of the nation, using the vision of the “Nation First”.