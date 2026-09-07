Dhemaji: Eight-Year-Old Schoolboy Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Guwahati: Today, an eight-year-old schoolboy was killed in a tragic hit-and-run accident in Dhemaji .The deceased has been identified as Jan Ngate, a first class standard, a student of Bongalmari Miri Primary School. As per reports, the child was returning home from school when an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him from behind at a bend on the road.

The impact of the speeding vehicle left the boy critically injured, and he reportedly died at the spot. The driver allegedly fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Jan was the son of Naren Ngate of Bongalmari village. After the incident, his body was taken to Dhemaji Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The tragic death of the young student has cast a pall of grief over the area, with people expressing shock over the incident.

People have demanded that the police identify the vehicle involved and take strict legal action against the driver. Police are expected to investigate the circumstances of the accident and trace the vehicle involved.