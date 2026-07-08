Assam Cabinet Approves Milk Processing Facility in Biswanath to Strengthen Dairy Sector

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved the lease of 33 bighas of land to the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Ltd (AMUL) for the establishment of a bulk milk cooler and chilling centre in Biswanath, marking another significant step towards strengthening the state's dairy sector.

Sharing the update on the social media platform twitter , the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the project will bolster Assam's dairy ecosystem by improving milk procurement infrastructure, strengthening storage and collection facilities, supporting dairy farmers and increasing value addition in milk production. The initiative is also expected to generate new employment opportunities across the state.

The upcoming facility in Biswanath will be the state's second major dairy processing project after the milk processing unit at Rani in Guwahati. The project forms part of the Assam Government's efforts to accelerate the state's 'White Revolution' under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.