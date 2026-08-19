Assam: Cabinet Approves Registration for Coaching Institutes with more than 50 Students

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved the enactment of the Assam Private Coaching Institutes (Control and Student Mental Health Safeguard) Rules, 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Under the new framework, private coaching institutes with 50 or more students will be required to obtain mandatory registration. The District Commissioner of the respective district will serve as the competent authority for implementing the registration process.

Registered coaching institutes will be required to renew their registration annually and submit infrastructure safety certificates as part of the compliance requirements, according to the Chief Minister.

The rules also require institutes to comply with prescribed student mental health safeguards and infrastructure standards under the National Building Code (NBC), as well as applicable norms of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In addition, coaching institutes will have to provide proof that a qualified counsellor has been engaged to support students’ mental health and well-being.

The measures aim to bring private coaching institutes under a regulatory framework while strengthening student safety, infrastructure standards and mental health support.