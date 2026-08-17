Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Second Death Threat in Three Days

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has received a second alleged death threat through social media, marking the second such incident in three days.

As per reports, a man identified as Mubarak Ali allegedly threatened on Facebook to kill the Chief Minister in central Assam if he was paid Rs 2 crore. The social media account reportedly stated that Ali was a resident of Godaimari in Juria, Nagaon district. The post also allegedly contained provocative slogans.

After the threat, Juria Police launched an investigation and conducted a search at Ali’s residence in Garaimari, Nagaon. Police are yet to establish the authenticity of the social media account and verify the circumstances surrounding the alleged threat.

People of that area reportedly told police that Ali had been living in Kerala for the past two years. They also made various allegations about his personal background, although these claims have not been independently verified.

The latest incident comes after another man on 15th August, identified as Abdul Mutaleb from Morigaon district, was arrested for allegedly issuing a similar threat against Sarma on social media. Mutaleb had reportedly threatened to kill the Chief Minister for Rs 1 crore in a comment on the live-stream of Sarma’s Independence Day address.

Bhuragaon Police also arrested Mutaleb’s father, brother and another person in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway.