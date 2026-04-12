Man found unconscious at Rudraksh Mall dies at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital; probe on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 28-year-old man was found lying unconscious at Rudraksh Mall in Bhangagarh, Guwahati. He was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) late on Friday night following an incident at the mall but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning. The deceased, identified as Siddhanta Das, was a civil engineer from Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati. According to reports, police have begun an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the case, while differing versions from officials and inputs from alleged eyewitnesses have added to the confusion. Police sources said he had been married just a month earlier and had spoken to his mother, informing her that he would attend a birthday party. After some time, he took his wife to Shantipur and left her there before going to attend the party. While the exact cause of the fall remains unclear, suspicions of foul play have emerged, with some suggesting that he may have been attacked. However, police have not confirmed any such angle and stated that they are examining all possibilities.

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