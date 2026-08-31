Jorhat: Three Children Go Missing from Mariani

Guwahati: Three children have gone missing from Ward No. 8 in Mariani, Jorhat district, sparking concern among their families and prompting a search operation. The missing children have been identified as seven-year-old Liza Karmakar, six-year-old Arav Karmakar and nine-year-old Sahil Ali. They were reportedly last seen near their home on Sunday evening.

As per reports, the three children were playing or staying near the front of their house before they went missing. Their families became concerned after they could no longer locate them and began searching nearby areas.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police, following which efforts were launched to trace the children. The circumstances surrounding their disappearance remain unclear.

The families have appealed to local people to remain vigilant and assist in the search. They have also urged anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Liza, Arav or Sahil to immediately inform the police or their respective families. Police are continuing efforts to locate the three children,

Further details are awaited.