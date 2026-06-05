Voice of environment Marks World Environment Day 2026 with Plantation and Awareness Drive at Assam Railway Higher Secondary School

Guwahati : On the occasion of World Environment Day 2026, the Voice of Environment organized an event at Assam Railway Higher Secondary School in Guwahati. They organized a plantation drive. This event was part of the World Environment Day theme which is "Inspired by Nature: For Climate For Our Future". The goal is to make people aware of how important it's to protect the environment and stop climate change.

Assam Railway Higher Secondary School is an established establishment situated in Guwahati, around 1945. The programme was conducted as part of Voice of environment (A scientific and Environment Research Organization) ongoing mission to strengthen environmental education and awareness at schools and colleges under it’s the theme of their "Clean, Green and Atmanirbhar Asom" plan.

The event began with a pledge-taking ceremony led by the school's Principal, Hem Chandra Kakati, where students and VoE members committed themselves to environmental conservation and sustainable living. Following the pledge, an interactive sapling plantation and plant identification drive was conducted under the guidance of environmentalist Moharana Choudhury.

Many students enthusiastically participated in the plantation programme, Sweta Bharti from Class VI planted a Guava tree. Anuskha Basfor from Class V planted an Olive tree. Lakhyajyoti Biswas from Class V planted an Amla tree. Amile Bhowmick from Class VI planted a Royal Poinciana tree. Pallavi Basfor from Class VII planted a Neem tree. along with several other students and teachers.

The initiative provided students with the knowledge and awareness of Environment, the programme gives insight of greenery the benefits of afforestation to the future generation.

Speaking on the occasion, environmentalist Moharana Choudhury highlighted the vital role of plants and ecological balance of the nature. He reiterated VoE’s commitment to engaging young minds in environmental conservation through meaningful educational and community-based initiatives.