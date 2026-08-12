Assam Cabinet Approves Taj Gateway Hotel And Several Other Projects In Jagiroad

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on 11th August , approved a series of infrastructure and development initiatives, including the proposed construction of a Taj Gateway five-star hotel at Jagiroad and several rural infrastructure projects under the VB-G RAM G scheme.

The Cabinet approved the draft Lease Deed between the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDC Ltd.) and Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) for the proposed hotel.

The project is expected to boost Jagiroad’s commercial infrastructure and strengthen its position as an emerging industrial and economic hub. It is also in line with the state government’s efforts to encourage private investment and develop supporting infrastructure around key economic centres.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved priority rural infrastructure works under the VB-G RAM G scheme. The projects will be implemented through convergence with Finance Commission grants and other eligible funding sources.

The approved works include interlocking paver-block roads, women-led rural haats, school boundary walls, crematoriums, waiting sheds, individual beneficiary schemes and community halls that can also function as gyms or wellness centres.

The measures are aimed at improving basic amenities, creating community assets and strengthening rural infrastructure across the state