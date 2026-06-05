Assam Cabinet Expanded; 12 Ministers To Take Oath Today

Guwahati, June 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expanded his Council of Ministers with the induction of 12 legislators into the state Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony to be held today afternoon in Guwahati.

The newly inducted ministers are Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu and Susanta Borgohain.

All the newly inducted ministers expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for selecting them to head respective ministries.

Among those sworn in was Jayanta Malla Baruah, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the BJP leadership for reposing faith in him.

"I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for once again entrusting me with this responsibility. I consider this an honour as well as a commitment to serve the people of Assam with greater sincerity, dedication and purpose," Baruah said.

Baruah said the renewed responsibility would enable him to contribute further to Assam's development journey and reaffirmed his commitment to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

Notably, four cabinet ministers had already taken oath alongwith chief minister during the swearing in ceremony.

The Cabinet expansion comes as the BJP-led government prepares to accelerate governance and development initiatives across the state ahead of the next phase of its policy and infrastructure agenda.