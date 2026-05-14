Assam Cabinet Reshuffle: Portfolios Assigned to Four Newly Inducted Ministers

The Assam Government on Thursday allocated portfolios to four newly inducted ministers, with several major departments yet to be distributed.

The allocation was approved by the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, following recommendations made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Senior AGP leader Atul Bora has been entrusted with the departments of Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise.

Former Union Minister Rameswar Teli has been given charge of Transformation and Development, Labour Welfare, and Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare.

Meanwhile, Charan Boro has been appointed as the Minister for Transport and Welfare of Bodoland.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog has now been assigned the portfolios of Women and Child Development as well as Tourism.

The remaining key ministries are expected to be assigned to new ministers likely to join the Cabinet in the first week of June.

The fresh allocation of departments is being seen as part of a broader administrative reshuffle ahead of the next phase of governance priorities in the state.