Zubeen Garg Case: Amritprabha Mahanta’s Bail Hearing Concludes

Guwahati: Today, the bail hearing of Amritprabha Mahanta, one of the seven accused in the case related to singer Zubeen Garg, concluded at the Gauhati High Court, with the court reserving its order.

The hearing on Mahanta’s bail plea had been ongoing for the past week. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its order, with the decision expected to be pronounced at a later date.

Meanwhile, today also the bail hearing of Sandipan Garg, another accused in the case, remained inconclusive. The proceedings in Garg’s matter, which have also continued for the past week, will resume at the Gauhati High Court on Thursday.

The bail proceedings involving Mahanta and Garg have been closely watched as the court considers their respective pleas in connection with the singer’s death. While the court has completed the hearing in Mahanta’s case, it is yet to conclude proceedings in Garg’s matter.

Further developments are expected to follow after Thursday’s hearing in the Gauhati High Court, when the court is scheduled to resume arguments on Garg’s bail plea.