Assam CEO Anurag Goel Reviews Morigaon Preparedness for Upcoming Bye-Election

Morigaon: Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, IAS on Tuesday visited Morigaon district to review the preparedness of the district administration for the upcoming bye-election.

Goel chaired a meeting at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office, where Morigaon Deputy Commissioner Srishti Singh briefed him on the overall administrative arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the election.

During the meeting, the CEO reviewed key aspects of the election preparedness, including logistical arrangements, deployment of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the functioning and coordination of various election-related cells.

Goel directed the officials to complete all necessary preparations within the stipulated time and ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India.

The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Orpah Baglari, Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad Satyajit Chetia, Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, the Election Officer, Circle Officers, EVM officers and officials in charge of different election cells.

The district administration is continuing preparations to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the forthcoming bye-election.