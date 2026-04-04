Assam CM Announces Free LPG Cylinders for Eligible Households During Bihu, Durga Puja

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that eligible households in Assam will receive one free LPG cylinder each during Bihu and Durga Puja.
Addressing a gathering in Mahmora Legislative Assembly Constituency, the Chief Minister said eligible families will not have to bear the cost of these cylinders.
“We have decided to provide one free LPG cylinder each to eligible families during Bihu and Durga Puja, ensuring that they do not have to bear the cost of these two cylinders,” he added.
The announcement comes at a time when parts of the state are facing a situation akin to a supply crunch, with complaints of irregular distribution and alleged malpractices in the LPG network.
The impact has been visible across sectors, particularly among small eateries and restaurants. Several roadside food stalls have either shut temporarily or scaled down operations due to erratic supply.
Some have switched to alternatives such as electric cooking appliances, diesel-fired bhattis, and firewood to continue operations.
Despite the ground situation, the state government has maintained that there is no actual shortage of fuel.
In an earlier statement, Sarma had urged people not to panic, asserting that petrol, diesel and LPG are adequately available across Assam.