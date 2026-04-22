Assam CM Attacks TMC, Claims 15 Years of Rule Backed by “Goons and Criminals”

Kalna (West Bengal): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a strong political attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and alleged that the party has been in power for 15 years by “pandering to goons and criminals”
“The TMC government has spent the last 15 years pandering to goons, thieves, robbers, and a particular community,” Sarma said this while addressing a public gathering in Kalna.
He further claimed that a political change was brewing in West Bengal and cautioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take note of the shifting mood of the electorate.
“Mamata Didi should understand that this time, there’s something else brewing in the heart of Bengal,” Sarma added.
Announcing a welfare initiative, the Assam Chief Minister also promised financial support for women in the state.
“Economic assistance of ₹3000 will be provided every month to mothers across the entire West Bengal, including Kalna,” the Chief Minister said.
Sarma further outlined infrastructure plans for the region, stating, “In Kalna, we will establish a nursing college and develop this region as an education hub.”
The remarks come amid heightened political activity in West Bengal ahead of upcoming electoral developments.