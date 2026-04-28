Assam CM Calls Mamata’s Hindu Safety Remarks ‘Communal, Divisive’

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on the safety of Hindus in the state as “dangerous” and “divisive”.
In a statement posted on micro-blogging site X, Sarma alleged that such comments reflect a failure of governance and create a sense of fear among communities.
“A sitting Chief Minister claiming people are ‘safe’ only because of her, and hinting at fear from one community, is outright dangerous and divisive,” he added.
The Assam Chief Minister further accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal of promoting appeasement politics and failing to maintain law and order. He also claimed that incidents of violence and unrest have contributed to an atmosphere of insecurity in the state.
Targeting the ruling dispensation in the state, Sarma claimed that West Bengal has witnessed violence and law and order issues, and called for a shift towards “rule of law”.
“Bengal has had enough of this misrule. It deserves rule of law. 2026 will mark the end of fear, real change is coming,” he said.
The remarks come amid an ongoing political exchange between leaders of the two states, with issues of governance and law and order taking centre stage.