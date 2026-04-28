Storms Damage Homes, Power Infrastructure in Tripura; Govt Assures Support

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said severe storms and heavy rains have caused damage to houses and power infrastructure across several districts of the state.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said district administrations have been directed to take all necessary measures to respond to the situation and assist affected residents.
“Severe storms and rains have damaged homes of ordinary people and electric poles in various districts of the state. District administrators have already taken all necessary measures,” Saha added.
He further added that the state government is working with full effort to manage the situation and ensure relief reaches those affected.
“The state government is committed to standing by the affected people and providing all kinds of assistance,” he said.
As per reports, officials are assessing the extent of damage while restoration work, particularly of electricity supply, is underway in the affected areas.