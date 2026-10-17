Assam: CM Claims Police Prevented 30 Alleged Illegal Infiltrators From Entering India

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on 17th October, claimed that Assam Police had identified 30 alleged illegal infiltrators and prevented them from entering India.

In a post on twitter , Sarma credited the Assam police with stopping the individuals and invoked the blessings of Goddess Durga while highlighting vigilance along Assam’s borders.

“Mahishasur Mardini at the borders. With the blessings of Maa Durga, 30 illegal infiltrators have been identified by assam police and prevented from entering Bharat with their nefarious intentions,” the Chief Minister wrote. “Each day, each occasion, we remain alert on our borders,” he added.

However, the post did not specify where or when the individuals were intercepted, nor did it disclose their identities or nationalities. Details of the alleged infiltration attempt and the circumstances surrounding the operation were also not provided.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly highlighted Assam Police operations aimed at preventing alleged illegal entry across the state’s international borders. In September, he also claimed that police had stopped groups of people attempting to enter India illegally.

The latest statement comes amid the Assam government’s continued emphasis on border surveillance and action against alleged illegal immigration. No details regarding further legal or administrative action against the 30 people were included in the Chief Minister’s post.