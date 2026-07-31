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Assam Police Detect 21 Illegal Infiltrators, Action Taken: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said 21 alleged illegal infiltrators were identified and action was taken by the Assam Police, reaffirming the state's crackdown on illegal immigration.
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Guwahati: The Assam government has identified 21 alleged illegal infiltrators in the state and initiated action against them, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday, reiterating the government's continued crackdown on illegal immigration.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the individuals were detected by the Assam Police during surveillance operations and appropriate legal action had been initiated against them.

Praising the police, Sarma said the force had acted swiftly to prevent the alleged infiltrators from remaining in the state illegally. He added that the government would continue its efforts to safeguard Assam's security and identity through strict border monitoring and enforcement.

The announcement came shortly after the Chief Minister stated that 18 foreign nationals had also been stopped from entering India, describing it as part of the state's ongoing drive to curb illegal cross-border infiltration.

Sarma said surveillance and enforcement activities are being carried out round the clock to detect and prevent illegal entry into the state.

However, the Chief Minister did not reveal where the alleged infiltrators or the 18 foreign nationals were intercepted, nor did he disclose their nationalities. Officials have also not released further details on the legal action taken against those identified.

The latest development comes amid the Assam government's intensified campaign against illegal immigration, with authorities maintaining continuous monitoring along vulnerable border areas.

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