Assam CM Congratulates HS Passouts, Calls Results a ‘Stepping Stone’

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated students who cleared the Higher Secondary examinations and urged them to view their success as the beginning of a larger journey.
“Congratulations to all my young friends who have cleared the HS exam this year with flying colours. It is the blessings of your parents and teachers, coupled with your hard work and sincerity, which have led to your success in this exam,” Sarma wrote on X.
Describing the achievement as an initial milestone but also urged students to view it as the beginning of a larger journey.
“This is just a stepping stone to a very bright and dynamic future for you all, as India and Assam offer excellent opportunities across every field for you to chase your dreams today,” he added.
The Chief Minister also had a message for students who could not meet their expectations in the examination.
“To all my friends who could not achieve the desired results, do not lose heart. Reflect on the results, prepare well and ace it the next time. My blessings and best wishes to everyone,” he said.