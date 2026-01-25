Higher Secondary (HS) final practical: Guidelines for external examiners issued

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II has issued a notification outlining detailed instructions for the appointment of External Examiners for the smooth conduct of the practical examinations for Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026.

According to the notification, specific authorities have been designated for appointing External Examiners in various subjects. For core subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology), and Geography, External Examiners will be appointed by the principal of the lead college.

In the case of technical and vocational subjects, including Automotive, Electronics and Hardware, Agriculture (Floriculture and Dairy), Computer Science and Technology, Electrical and Mechanical trades, Engineering Technologies, Accountancy and Auditing, Tourism and Hospitality, Retail Trade, and others, the appointment of External Examiners will be made by the concerned Polytechnic or ITI institutions, or respective departments such as Agriculture, Veterinary, and Tourism, as specified in the notification.

The Board has also clarified that for several subjects, no external examiner will be required, and the practical examinations will be conducted solely by internal examiners. These subjects include Beauty and Wellness, Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing, Health Care, Private Security, Anthropology, Community Science, Geology, Psychology, Biotechnology, Multimedia and Web Technology, Entrepreneurship Development, Assamese Music and Dance, Sattriya Vocal Music (Borgeet), Banking and Finance, Physical Education and Sports, Hindustani Vocal, Fine Art, Agricultural Science, Fishery Science, Office Management, Office Secretaryship, Commercial Garment Making and Designing, Computer Technique, and Commercial Art, among others. ASSEB, Division-II has already published the programmes for HS Final Examinations 2026. As per programme, the final will begin February 11, 2026 till March 16, 2026. The practical examination will be held from January 27 to February 7, 2026.

The Board has directed all institutions and authorities to strictly adhere to the instructions to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the HS Final Practical Examinations 2026 across the state.

