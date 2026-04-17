Assam CM Flags Demographic Concerns, Calls for Joint Task Force in Eastern States

Malda: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday raised concerns over changing demographic patterns in eastern India and called for coordinated action among neighbouring states to check alleged illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.
Speaking to reporters in Malda, Sarma claimed that the share of the Muslim population in West Bengal and Assam could rise significantly after the next census.
“After this census, Bengal's demography will change again. The Muslim population in Bengal will go up to 32%, and 36% in Assam. Unless there is a task force of Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal, Bangladeshis will keep coming to India,” he added.
The Assam chief minister further alleged that the Muslim population has been increasing steadily in successive censuses.
“In every census, the Muslim population has increased by 4-5%. The same is happening in Bengal and Assam,” he said.
He also urged people in West Bengal to remain vigilant.
Sarma further stressed the need for greater coordination among eastern and northeastern states, including Tripura and Meghalaya, warning that a lack of joint efforts could aggravate the situation.
“If Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya do not work together, the country will face serious challenges,” he added.