CM Manik Saha Accepts TTAADC Verdict, Thanks BJP Workers After Setback

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday thanked BJP workers for their efforts in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections and accepted the people’s mandate with humility after the party suffered a setback.
“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ADC elections for their courage, hard work, and dedication,” Saha said in a statement.
He also extended congratulations to the Tipra Motha Party for its emphatic victory.
“While we accept the people’s mandate with humility, we see this as an opportunity to learn and come back stronger,” he added.
The chief minister also acknowledged the grassroots efforts of party workers and called it a matter of pride.
“Taking the message of the lotus to every household is a proud achievement,” the Chief Minister said.
He reiterated that the BJP’s commitment to development, unity and public welfare remains firm and that the party will move forward with renewed resolve.
The Tipra Motha Party registered a landslide victory in the 28-member TTAADC, winning 24 seats and reducing the BJP’s tally to four from eight in the previous council polls. The win came with a higher vote share and comfortable margins in several constituencies.
Polling for the TTAADC elections was held on April 12 and recorded over 83 per cent voter turnout.