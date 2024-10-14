Assam CM Greets AGP on its 40th Foundation Day

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday greeted the members of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on the 40th foundation day of the political party.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned,” Today, on the 40th Foundation Day of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), I extend my greetings and best wishes to all its leaders and workers. AGP traces its origins to fulfilling the aspirations of our people and has always been at the forefront of serving society. Our alliance has withstood the test of times and is bound by common values, principles and a shared vision for a prosperous and stronger Assam.”

The Asom Gana Parishad is a regional political party born out of the Assam Agitation in the state. The party came into being after the Golaghat Convention that took place on October 13 and 14, 1985. Following the formation of the party, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta took the helm of the political party and was later elected the youngest chief minister of Assam.

The party went through a split and rejoining its 40-year-old history and is now a part of the National Democratic Alliance in both the state and central levels.

Meanwhile, the central celebration of the 40th Foundation Day took place in Jerai Goan of Dibrugarh on Monday in the presence of the party leadership and hundreds of party members and workers.