Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Approves 13 State-Level Sectoral Councils

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has approved the formation of 13 State-Level Sectoral Councils to incorporate public feedback into government policymaking and improve service delivery. Announcing the decision on X on 14th November, Sarma said the councils would help experienced individuals identify administrative gaps and bring citizens' concerns directly to him.

The Assam government plans to use the 13 State-Level Sectoral Councils as platforms for gathering public feedback and providing policy-related inputs.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma's made the announcement on social media platform , the initiative will allow experienced people to identify gaps in government service delivery and communicate public concerns directly to the Chief Minister.

The initiative carries the theme ‘Your Govt, Your Voice’, reflecting its stated objective of giving citizens a more direct channel to participate in governance and policy discussions. The proposed councils are expected to connect the government's policymaking process with feedback from individuals who have experience working with communities and specific sectors.

Community leaders, domain practitioners and social workers are among the proposed members of the State-Level Sectoral Councils. Their proposed role will involve bringing public concerns and feedback into discussions on government policies. The councils are intended to provide an organised platform through which these inputs can reach the state government.

Identifying gaps in service delivery is one of the main objectives of the proposed councils. Sarma said the platforms would enable experienced individuals to highlight areas requiring attention and bring public feedback directly to him.

The proposed administrative framework will include uniform administrative parameters, operational structures and core functions across the councils.

Regular public consultations on government policies will also form part of the initiative. These consultations are intended to provide opportunities for citizens and experienced individuals to share their observations and recommendations.

By establishing common operational arrangements, the government aims to create a structured mechanism for receiving and communicating policy-related feedback.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said:“Your voice deserves a seat at the policy-making table. Our 13 State-Level Sectoral Councils will enable experienced individuals to identify gaps in service delivery and bring your feedback directly to me.”

The statement outlines the government's intended approach of using experienced person and public consultations to identify service delivery issues and communicate citizens' concerns to the Chief Minister.

The approval establishes the proposed framework for 13 State-Level Sectoral Councils, with uniform administrative parameters, operational structures and core functions. The initiative is expected to provide an organised channel for community leaders, domain practitioners and social workers to contribute feedback on government policies.

The stated objective remains to strengthen public participation in governance, identify service delivery gaps and bring feedback directly into the policymaking process.