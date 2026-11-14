Assam Fire: Blaze at Nurul Amin's House Destroys Property Worth ₹15 Lakh, Two Injured

Nagaon: A fire broke out at Nurul Amin's residence in Dhaniabhati village, under the Kalabazar area of Batadrava in Assam's Nagaon district, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, destroying property worth approximately ₹15 lakh, injuring two people and killing one cattle animal.

Preliminary assessments suggest an electrical short circuit may have caused the blaze, while Batadrava Police have launched an investigation.

A fire at Nurul Amin's residence in Dhaniabhati village caused extensive property damage on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The incident occurred in the Kalabazar area of Batadrava in Assam's Nagaon district.

According to the initial incident details provided, the blaze destroyed belongings estimated to be worth approximately ₹15 lakh. The losses reportedly include cash, jewellery and household items.

The fire also resulted in injuries to two individuals, identified as Nurul Amin and Nur Banu. One cattle animal was killed in the incident.

The estimated financial loss from the Dhaniabhati house fire stands at around ₹15 lakh. The reported damage includes cash, jewellery and other household belongings kept inside the residential property. The incident has also resulted in the loss of livestock, with one cattle animal reported dead.

The available information does not provide a separate valuation for the damaged belongings or the cattle animal. The ₹15 lakh figure represents the overall estimated property loss reported in the initial details.

An electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire at Nurul Amin's house. However, the exact cause has not yet been established. Preliminary assessments have pointed towards an electrical fault inside the residential property as a possible source of ignition.

The suspected cause remains subject to verification. No confirmed technical findings have been provided in the initial reports.

Batadrava Police have launched an investigation into the fire to establish its exact cause and assess the extent of the damage. The investigation is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the suspected electrical short circuit and the resulting destruction at the residence.

Further details about the investigation and the final assessment of the losses were not available in the initial information.

Nurul Amin, the homeowner, and Nur Banu were identified as the two individuals injured in the fire.

The initial information confirms their injuries but does not provide details about their medical condition, the nature of their injuries or whether they received hospital treatment.

The incident has therefore resulted in both human injuries and livestock loss, alongside substantial damage to residential property.