Assam CM Inaugurates Rs 12 Crore Naragaon Mini Stadium in Golaghat to Boost Sports Infrastructure

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the Naragaon Mini Stadium in Khumtai constituency of Golaghat district, describing it as a major step toward strengthening sports infrastructure in the state.
The newly built sports complex has been developed at a cost of nearly Rs 12 crore and is equipped with multiple modern facilities, including a swimming pool, a badminton stadium with synthetic courts, an air pistol shooting range and dedicated archery training units.
As per Chief Minister Office, Assam, the stadium is designed to support structured training and grassroots-level talent development.
Sharing the update on social media, the Chief Minister said the project is aimed at boosting local sports culture and opportunities.
He stated that the inauguration marks the beginning of “a new era of development in Khumtai” and highlighted that the facility will serve as a comprehensive training platform for young athletes.
"Built at a cost of nearly ₹12 crore, this modern sports complex further strengthens Assam’s sporting infrastructure with facilities including a swimming pool, badminton stadium with synthetic courts, air pistol range and archery training units etc, offering budding athletes a comprehensive, one-stop platform to train and excel," CMO, Assam wrote on X.
The complex has been planned as a one-stop sports hub, with a special focus on nurturing talent from rural and semi-urban areas of the region.
With this addition, the state government continues its push to expand district-level sports facilities and promote competitive training environments across Assam.