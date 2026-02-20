Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 4.05 Crore in Cachar

Guwahati: The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, seized heroin valued at Rs 4.05 crore and apprehended one person in Assam’s Cachar district.
Acting on specific intelligence about drug trafficking, the team intercepted the suspect late on the night of February 17 near Maharpur along the Silchar Bypass.
The individual was allegedly transporting the contraband when he was caught.
“Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with Cachar Police based on information of trafficking of drugs in Cachar district, Assam. During the operation, the team apprehended one individual who was transporting heroin worth ₹4.05 crores via Silchar Bypass near Maharpur late night on 17 February 2026,” the force said in a statement on micro-blogging site X.
It further added that the apprehended person along with the seized vehicle has been handed over to Cachar Police for further investigation.
The latest seizure comes amid an intensified statewide crackdown on narcotics. Recently, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog informed the Assembly that enforcement agencies have seized drugs worth over Rs 3,000 crore and arrested more than 24,000 people in drug-related cases over the past five years.
Presenting the interim Budget for 2026–27, Neog said the anti-drug drive gained momentum after the government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office in 2021, with agencies significantly stepping up operations against narcotics networks.
According to the minister, contraband worth over Rs 3,001 crore has been confiscated during this period — more than seven times the total seizures recorded between 2011 and 2015 — highlighting what she described as a sustained and targeted campaign against drug trafficking.