Assam CM Launches Swagat Satirtha Portal 2.0 to Streamline Employee Transfers

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday formally launched Swagat Satirtha Portal 2.0 at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, taking another major step towards easing and rationalising the process of mutual transfers for Grade III and Grade IV government employees across the state.
The upgraded digital platform is an extension of the earlier Swagat Satirtha 1.0, which had received an encouraging response from government employees.
Under the first phase, a total of 4,502 applications were approved, facilitating mutual transfers for 9,004 employees from 32 different government departments in Assam.
With the rollout of version 2.0, the state government aims to further strengthen transparency, accountability and efficiency in administrative processes, particularly in matters related to employee transfers.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma said the initiative underlines the government’s focus on leveraging technology to improve governance and reduce discretionary practices.
He asserted that transfers should be carried out strictly within a defined framework.
“Through Swagat Satirtha 2.0, Assam is setting new benchmarks in digital governance and transparency. Transfer of government employees must be rule-based, technology-enabled and should never turn into a means for rent-seeking,” the Chief Minister said.
The revamped portal has been designed to make both application submission and approval processes smoother and more user-friendly, ensuring fairness while significantly cutting down on manual intervention.
The initiative also seeks to bring governance closer to employees by providing a transparent, accountable and accessible system for mutual transfers.
The launch of Swagat Satirtha Portal 2.0 forms part of the Assam government’s larger digital reform agenda, with a clear focus on ease of governance, efficiency and clean administration.