Assam CM Links ‘Dhurandhar’ Success to BJP Support

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday linked the commercial success of the film Dhurandhar with the BJP’s political strength, responding to criticism from the Congress that the movie promotes a particular ideology.
Addressing reporters on Saturday, Sarma said the large turnout in theatres reflected the presence of BJP-RSS supporters.
He also remarked that the number of people watching the film indicates a strong base of voters who could back the BJP, adding that such a trend works in the party’s favour.
“Just look at how many people are going to watch it. It means that there are several BJP-RSS people around the world… People are going to watch it in large numbers. That means those who are going to watch ‘Dhurandhar’ are going to vote for the BJP. It is good for us,” he added.
However, Congress MP Tariq Anwar alleged that the film, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is aimed at spreading hatred. He claimed that its depiction of violence could create hostility against a specific community and accused the BJP of backing such narratives.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller released on March 19 and reportedly crossed Rs 100 crore in worldwide earnings on its opening day. A sequel to the 2025 hit, the film has received a positive response for its grounded storytelling and restrained action.