Congress Releases Fourth List for Assam Polls, Allocates Seats to Raijor Dal Alliance

Guwahati: The Indian National Congress has released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, finalised by the party’s Central Election Committee.
As per the announcement, the party has named candidates for seven constituencies across Assam.
The selected candidates include Bidisha Neog from Jalukbari, Rohit Pariga from Tangla, Jayanta Borah from Biswanath, Dr. Joy Prakash Das from Nowboicha (SC), Gyandip Mohan from Mahmora, Pran Kurmi from Titabor, and Rahul Roy from Hailakandi.
The party has also left several constituencies for its alliance partner Raijor Dal, led by Akhil Gogoi. The seats earmarked for the party include Manas, Dalgaon, Dhing, Kaliabor, Tezpur, Sissibargaon, Margherita, Digboi, Sibsagar, Mariani, and Bokakhat.
Leaders from both sides have expressed confidence that the alliance will strengthen grassroots mobilisation and improve their prospects across key constituencies.
The list was issued by AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal, signalling continued efforts to fine-tune the alliance strategy ahead of the high-stakes electoral battle.