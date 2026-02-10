Assam CM Moves Court, Seeks Rs 500 Crore Damages in Defamation Case Against Congress Leaders

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi.
Sarma alleged that they made false and malicious statements against him during a press conference.
“Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking ₹500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.
The defamation case follows a press conference held by Congress leaders on February 4, where multiple allegations were made against the Assam Chief Minister. The opposition accused Sarma of holding illegal land assets and alleged corruption in several government departments.
They also questioned the timing of his recent remarks linking Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan.
During the press meet, the Congress released a poster and a video titled “Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma?”. Addressing the media, Gogoi claimed that the Chief Minister and his family had accumulated large tracts of land over the years.
Gogoi alleged that around 12,000 bighas of land were held in the name of Sarma’s family. Additionally, Gogoi also announced the launch of a public portal to collect information from citizens on the alleged land holdings.
Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia said the Congress had issued a “chargesheet” against the Chief Minister. He alleged corruption in the Public Works Department and accused the government of floating inflated tenders to raise funds before polls.
On the other hand, Congress Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar accused Sarma of betraying public trust and the interests of different communities in the state.
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel echoed the criticism.
Senior Assam Congress leaders Rakibul Hussain and Pradyut Bordoloi were also present at the press conference.